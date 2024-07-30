Highlights Tommy Conway's time at Bristol City may be coming to an end as Middlesbrough have made a £5 million bid for the striker.

Conway, the top scorer for Bristol City last season, has reportedly refused to sign a new contract as he eyes a move to Middlesbrough.

However, Conway would face tough competition from Emmanuel Latte Lath, Middlesbrough's current top scorer, for a spot in the starting XI.

It looks as though Tommy Conway could be on his way out of Bristol City in this summer's transfer window.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Robins, the centre-forward developed into an important player for the club last season.

Indeed, the 21-year-old ended the campaign as his side's top scorer, with 12 goals in all competitions – form that saw him win his first senior international cap for Scotland last month.

However, it now appears as though Conway's time at Ashton Gate is about to come to an end, and his next destination could well be another Championship club.

Middlesbrough make bid for Bristol City striker

According to recent reports from Bristol Live, Middlesbrough have now made an offer of £5 million for the signing of the striker.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature in pre-season for Bristol City and has apparently been training with the club's Under 21s during pre-season.

That is amid claims that he is refusing to sign a new contract at Ashton Gate, with his current deal due to come to an end in the summer of 2025, as well as Liam Manning revealing that the player wants to move on.

With that in mind, it does make sense for the Robins to cash in on him in the current transfer market, while they still have a chance to receive a fee for his services.

Indeed, given Middlesbrough will again have ambitions of pushing for promotion to the Premier League next season, this could potentially be an appealing move for Conway to make.

However, even if he is to head to The Riverside Stadium before the start of next season, such a move would almost certainly come with a big personal task for the striker.

Tommy Conway would face competition at The Riverside

Admittedly, Middlesbrough do indeed look as though they may need to add some extra depth in the centre-forward position for manager Michael Carrick this summer.

Even so, they do have one player on their books who has made a strong claim to be first-choice in that role for the coming campaign.

Having made the move to The Riverside Stadium from Serie A side Atalanta, Emmanuel Latte Lath enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Middlesbrough.

The Ivory Coast international finished the season as the club's top scorer, finding the net 18 times in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Emmanuel Latte Lath 2023/24 Championship stats for Middlesbrough - from SofaScore Appearances 30 Goals 16 Shots per Game 2.4 Shots on Target per Game 1.4 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 68% Dribble Success Rate 40% Duel Success Rate 38%

That included an outstanding end to the season, in which he scored eight times in Boro's last six Championship games of the season.

Having finished in such fine form, which he has also continued in pre-season, it is going to be hard for Carrick to justify dropping Latte Lath at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Given that the Boro manager mostly employed a 4-2-3-1 system with just a single centre-forward last season, that means Conway will have to fight for his place in the side if he makes the move.

But with the form he has shown for Middlesbrough in the past few months, it is surely a spot in the side that is Latte Lath's to lose.

With that in mind, it would be a surprise if the Ivory Coast international does not start the season leading the line for the club.

Should that prove to be the case, that may well mean that if makes this move, Conway will nonetheless have to wait his turn to try and claim a place in the side.

But if Latte Lath is able to pick up where he left off at the end of last season, it will remain the case that Carrick cannot justify dropping him from the Middlesbrough XI.

That could ensure that, to begin with at least, Conway would find himself in a squad player role, rather than operating as first-choice in the way that he was with Bristol City last season.

It would of course, also ramp up the pressure on him considerably, to take his chance in the side when it comes his way.

So with all that in mind, it is hard not to feel as though making a move from Bristol City to Middlesbrough - should he have the chance to do so - would be something of an individual gamble for Conway to take.