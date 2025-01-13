Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak has told Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to keep working hard and give "100%" every day amid links to his former club alongside Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves.

Patterson is a wanted man. Having been in superb form this season, the Black Cats goalkeeper has attracted interest from a wealth of Premier League clubs.

While such interest will be flattering for the 24-year-old, there have been question marks over whether such a move would be the correct decision, considering he would likely play back-up.

Kuszczak has weighed in on the conversation, giving his advice to the shot-stopper.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves all linked with Patterson

Patterson has asserted himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, and at 24, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him.

Given that he has such potential, it is no surprise that the likes of Man United, Spurs and Wolves have all been credited with interest in the player.

United and Tottenham would see Patterson as back-up to Andre Onana and Guglielmo Vicario, but considering Spurs just signed Antonin Kinsky, they are almost certainly out of the market.

As for Wolves, Jose Sa has re-established himself as first choice over Sam Johnstone, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

If Vitor Pereira was willing to depart with one of his goalkeepers, then Patterson would likely come back into the spotlight. However, as things stand, the 24-year-old is focused on his future at the Stadium of Light.

Anthony Patterson's 2024/25 Championship statistics with Sunderland - per SofaScore Appearances 22 Clean sheets 8 Penalties saved 1/3 Saves per game 2.3 (71%) Goals conceded 20 Saves made 50

Tomasz Kuszczak has simple message for Sunderland's Patterson

Kuszczak is better placed than most in giving advice to the Sunderland goalkeeper, considering he has played at Championship level and also represented United and Wolves.

The Champions League winner was full of praise for Patterson and believes he has the ability to make the step up to the Premier League one day.

"He is a good goalkeeper, Confident, assured, good with his feet, has good vision with the ball and commands his area," Kuszczak told Football League World, via 888sport.com.

"He has everything to push on and play higher up.

"My advice for him would be give 100% every day, keep up your confidence, be proud to be a professional footballer and work hard at your game. His chance will come if he keeps on performing."

While there have been several links from the Premier League, it appears that Patterson will most likely remain at the Stadium of Light until the end of the season.

If Sunderland can achieve promotion, then the goalkeeper will achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League, but for now he must concentrate on performing.