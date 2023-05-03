Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted that he is willing to take a risk on Sam Gallagher in the club's showdown with Millwall on Monday.

Gallagher has not featured for Blackburn since their meeting with Coventry City due to an issue with his hamstring.

This particular problem was expected to rule the forward out of Rovers' remaining regular season fixtures.

In the absence of Gallagher, Blackburn have failed to win any of their last three league games.

After being forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Preston North End, Rovers suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

Blackburn then managed to rescue a draw in the clash with Luton Town earlier this week as Hayden Carter's late goal cancelled out Tom Lockyer's effort for Rob Edwards' side.

Currently two points adrift of the play-off places, Blackburn will need to beat Millwall at The Den in order to have a chance of extending their season past the 46-game mark.

What has Jon Dahl Tomasson said about Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Gallagher?

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, Tomasson has issued an update on Gallagher.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Blackburn boss said: "I know they (the medical team) are working extremely hard to get the boy ready.

"He's doing everything which he can, he's an extremely good lad, so we will see what happens.

"If it's worth it then we will because it's a play-off game more or less."

Will Sam Gallagher be able to make a difference for Blackburn if he is fit enough to feature against Millwall?

It is hardly a surprise that Blackburn's medical team are doing everything in their power to prepare Gallagher for a return to action as the club have struggled to deliver the goods in an attacking sense without the forward.

Gallagher will be extremely confident in his ability to make a difference for Blackburn if he is given the nod to participate in this game by Tomasson.

The 27-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 241 Championship appearances in his career.

During the current term, Gallagher has helped Blackburn maintain a push for a top-six finish by providing nine direct goal contributions in the second-tier.

By taking this tally to double figures on Monday, the forward could potentially help his side secure a vital victory over a Millwall side who are also vying for a place in the play-offs.