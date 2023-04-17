Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has penned an emotional message to Terriers fans after his side's 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on Saturday.

They arrived in South Wales on an impressive five-game unbeaten run, which had included three victories and seen them rise out of the relegation zone, but Ryan Manning's 69th-minute goal proved the difference as the Swans took all three points.

Tomas Vaclik's message to Huddersfield Town fans

The result will have been a particularly frustrating one for the Huddersfield shot-stopper, who had made a string of important saves but could not keep out Manning's strike, which deflected off David Kasumu and looped over him into the net.

Vaclik signed for the Terriers late in the January transfer window as a replacement for the injured Lee Nicholls and has played his part in the recent upturn in form under Neil Warnock, which could well save the club from relegation.

The 34-year-old certainly seems to have bought into the relegation battle and penned an emotional message to supporters after the defeat in Swansea.

What is Tomas Vaclik's contract situation at Huddersfield Town?

The Czech keeper, who has more than 50 appearances for his country, only signed a short-term deal when he joined the club in January and is set to become a free agent in the summer.

With so much up in the air ahead of the summer, including most notably who the manager will be and which division Huddersfield will be playing in, it's hard to predict whether he'll be offered or want to sign a new deal.

Vaclik certainly seems to have bought in to the survival push - as this message shows - but it remains to be seen whether he'd be happy to play second fiddle to Lee Nicholls.

Nicholls was back in training at the end of March and Warnock has hinted that he could return to the side late in the season, which would naturally mean that the 34-year-old has to drop out of the starting XI.

Beyond this season, the Czech could represent a stopgap replacement for Nicholls were the Terriers to cash in.