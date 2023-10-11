Highlights Wayne Rooney has been appointed as the new manager of Birmingham City, with a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Chairman Tom Wagner believes Rooney's background and mentality make him a perfect fit to lead the club forward.

Rooney's first game in charge comes away at Middlesbrough on the 21st October.

Wayne Rooney has the right philosophy to help Birmingham City achieve their ambitions going forward.

That's according to the club's co-owner and chairman Tom Wagner, who says Rooney will have the full backing of the board now that his appointment as the Blues' new manager has been confirmed.

What are the details behind Rooney's appointment?

Birmingham surprised many on Monday morning, when they confirmed the departure of John Eustace as manager, despite their impressive start to the season.

However, the Blues have moved quickly to secure his replacement, with it now being confirmed that Rooney is set to take over at St Andrew's.

The former Manchester United and England striker became available as a free agent over the weekend, after leaving his position with MLS side DC United.

He has now signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Birmingham, securing his future with the Blues until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Now it seems as though Wagner believes that Rooney's background and mentality, mean he ought to be the perfect fit to take charge of on-field matters at Birmingham, as the club look to continue their progression.

What has Wagner said about Birmingham's appointment of Rooney?

Wagner of course, only took control of a stake in Birmingham in the summer, when his Knighthead LTD company purchased a controlling share in the club.

Now it seems as though the American businessman is confident that Rooney can play an important role in what he wants to do at St Andrew's.

Indeed, it also appears as though the new Blues boss will have plenty of backing from within the club, as he looks to do that.

Speaking to Birmingham's official website about the confirmation of Rooney's appointment as the club's new manager, Wagner said: “Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the Club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City.

“Wayne has been preparing for an opportunity like this since he embarked on his coaching education whilst still a player at Manchester United. He and his staff have the full support of the Board and everyone at the Football Club.”

Where are Birmingham in the Championship?

The Blues had made a strong start to the current Championship campaign under the now departed Eustace.

Following their 3-1 derby victory over West Brom on Friday night, the Blues had five of their opening 11 games of the season.

In total, Birmingham had taken 18 points from that period, meaning they will spend the October international break sixth in the Championship table, ten points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

After the break, Birmingham will return to action on Saturday 21st October, when they make the trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough, in what will be Rooney's first game in charge of the club.

Is Rooney a good appointment for Birmingham?

It does feel as though there is a bit of risk to this move in all honesty.

Rooney is certainly the big name that it appears as though the club's owners wanted, in order to help draw more attention towards the club.

However, his managerial record with both Derby County and DC United is far from spectacular, with just 38 wins from 138 games in total, which does seem to suggest that success is far from guaranteed.

But with many fans seemingly far from impressed, or at least convinced, with this decision, it seems as though there is plenty of pressure on Rooney and Wagner to ensure that this does ultimately work.