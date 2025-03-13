Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner has shared an update regarding the proposed Sports Quarter complex in East Birmingham, with Blues' long-term ambition at the front and centre of such plans.

The American businessman revealed on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon that he, alongside Richard Parker - Mayor of the West Midlands - had visited 10 Downing Street, liasing with Government officials regarding the development, which will transform the currently derelict 'Birmingham Wheels' site, which lies just 0.8 miles away from St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Knighthead had previously taken full control of St Andrew's after Wagner's takeover in July 2023 and have completely transformed what has been Birmingham's home since 1906, but soon announced their plans to build the aforementioned Sports Quarter on the 48-acre plot of land which was acquired for a £51m sum in April 2024.

On the pitch, Chris Davies' side are currently 14 points clear at the top of League One, with an immediate return to the Championship looking more-and-more certain with each passing week, whilst Bluenoses also have a day out at Wembley Stadium to look forward to for the first time in 14 years in the EFL Trophy Final against Peterborough United.

League One Table (14/03/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 35 35 82 2 Wycombe Wanderers 35 28 68 3 Wrexham 36 20 68

Meanwhile, in the boardroom, Wagner's latest update is yet another step towards what promises to be an exciting period of transition and development in the club's history.

Alongside the 48-acre space, Knighthead also acquired a further 12 acres of land adjacent to the current 'Wheels' site, with the inspiration of such developments stemming from Manchester City's Etihad Stadium complex, which also includes training facilities, Connell College and the Manchester Institute of Health and Performance, which spans across 80 acres of land.

Last April, it was forecast by Wagner that the development would cost within the region of £2-3bn and that the aim was to vacate St Andrew's by the beginning of the 2029/30 season, although he would concede that his "timeframe is lunacy."

In February, the 55-year-old unveiled a £20m plan to build an underground tunnel that would stretch 1.5 miles, connecting the complex as far as Birmingham New Street station, as well as linking back to the HS2 line which will run from Curzon Street to London.

It was then announced that Knighthead had invested £100m of their own funding towards the Sports Quarter complex, which includes a 60,000-seater stadium, sporting facilities, commercial and residential spaces and generate approximately 8,400 jobs to support the City of Birmingham and West Midlands region's redevelopment and growth.

"Birmingham and the West Midlands have huge untapped potential for growth, and we intend to seize that opportunity. With the support of government, the Sports Quarter can be a catalyst for regeneration, transforming the prospects for people in of one of the poorest parts of the UK and crowding in interest and investment from around the globe," Wagner said at the time.

And, on Thursday afternoon, the hedge-fund investor delivered yet another message to Blues supporters regarding the situation.

"Pleased to be in Downing Street with Mayor Rich Parker to talk to the PM's team about how the Sports Quarter can be delivered, bringing jobs, growth and opportunities to Birmingham, the West Midlands and the UK."

Birmingham City will hope to match Knighthead's ambitions on the pitch

The development of modern footballing arenas have become much more evident in years gone by, with Everton months away from moving into their new 52,000-seater stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, whilst Manchester United have also unveiled plans to build a £2bn, 100,000-seater stadium in the vicinity of Old Trafford in the years to come.

However, on the pitch, despite competing strongly against Fulham and Newcastle United in the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season, Blues have plenty of avenues to navigate before they are neck-and-neck with those clubs and the likes of bitter rivals, Aston Villa.

Wagner previously stated that he would like to see Birmingham back in the Premier League by 2026, meaning Davies would have to emulate the success of Kieran McKenna and Ipswich Town, despite the Tractor Boys' top-flight struggles this term.

Regardless, after years of stagnation, the blue half of the Second City have plenty to celebrate at present, with Wagner's latest revelations yet another reminder of their lofty dreams.