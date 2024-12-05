Birmingham City emerged victorious from their clash with Stockport County on Wednesday evening, recording a 2-0 win on the night.

Both goals were scored by Alfie May and assisted by Keshi Anderson in the first half, with the Hatters unable to return fire for the remainder.

Along with their offensive work, Birmingham will also be pleased with their defensive solidity, keeping the league’s top scorer, Louie Barry, off the scoresheet.

One man who certainly was happy with the result was Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner, who was in the crowd to witness the victory.

Wagner celebrates Birmingham win on social media

Blues’ owner, who takes his stake in the West Midlands club through his company Knighthead Capital, took to social media after the game to celebrate the win.

Posting a story to his Instagram account, Wagner said: “Great night at St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park. Keep right on, Blues!”

Those words were posted above a shared Birmingham story, showing the owner fist-pumping in the crowd, decked out in a Blues scarf, with “Passion.” above his head.

With the club reportedly spending around £20-£25million in the summer it’s easy to see why the owner is happy his firm’s investment is paying off.

It was an important win for Blues, with added bragging points

Birmingham met an in-form County at St. Andrew’s, having claimed wins in their last three before Wednesday’s game.

With a previously rampant, table-topping Wycombe Wanderers faltering against Exeter City, it was the perfect time for the Blues to strike, but play-off contenders County were no easy opposition.

League One standings, correct as of 5 December Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 17 18 39 2 Wrexham 18 16 37 3 Birmingham City 16 15 36 4 Huddersfield Town 17 11 32 5 Stockport County 18 10 30 6 Reading 17 5 30 7 Bolton Wanderers 17 1 30 8 Barnsley 18 3 27

Despite that, Blues managed to get the job done, closing in on the top of the table, and having at least one, but in some cases two, games in hand on the rest of the chasing pack.

There was also the added bonus of keeping top scorer Barry quiet, not only because it’s a success for Birmingham’s defensive unit to take home with them, but also due to the fact that the 21-year-old is on loan from arch-rivals Aston Villa, so getting one over on the Villans in that way is a point not lost on the Blues fans.

In truth, following the summer investment, although promotion is obviously the main aim, anything other than lifting the title would be a bit of a disappointment for Birmingham.

A professional win against one of the key early challengers shows they’re more than up to the task and on track to achieve that aim — no wonder Wagner’s delighted with the result.