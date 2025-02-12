Birmingham City showed no signs of a hangover following their pulsating FA Cup encounter with Newcastle United on Saturday, as they put Cambridge United to the sword at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday night.

In what was one of Blues' handful of games to spare, with this encounter originally set to take place on October 12th, Chris Davies' side extended their lead at the top of League One with a 4-0 success against the division's bottom club and former boss, Garry Monk.

The league leaders dominated from minute one to 90, with Jay Stansfield setting the tone from the penalty spot after 23 minutes, before Liam Bennett turned Keshi Anderson's powerful cross into his own net 16 minutes later.

Kieran Dowell then scored his first in Royal Blue seconds later, with the Rangers loanee finishing off a fine back-to-front move, and whilst Stansfield was unable to level up with Wycombe Wanderers' Richard Kone in the scoring charts as Nathan Bishop went on to deny him from 12 yards in the second period, Luke Harris rounded off proceedings with a perfectly-executed volley with 11 minutes remaining.

Tom Wagner reacts as Birmingham City hit 20 League One victories

As a result of steamrolling past the U's in B9, Blues also recorded their 20th success of their league campaign this season, which takes Davies' men onto 66 points from 28 games.

Birmingham are one of two sides in the top four divisions to have now reached this particular milestone, with Championship leaders Leeds United also doing so by dispatching Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road.

As well as the 22,456 that were in attendance as Birmingham recorded their biggest winning margin of the season, chairman Tom Wagner once again took to his Instagram profile to congratulate his side.

He said : "Make it 20 league wins for @BCFC."

"Keep Right On Blues!!," the American concluded.

Chris Davies reacts as Birmingham City extend their lead at the top of League One

Speaking to official club channels after a resounding scoreline and performance, Davies was quick to praise the mentality of his squad after the high-octane defeat against Eddie Howe's men last weekend, which saw them open up a seven-point gap on Wycombe and an 11-point buffer between themselves and Wrexham in third place.

League One Table (12/02/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 28 31 66 2 Wycombe Wanderers 30 25 59 3 Wrexham 29 18 55

"We had a big performance, a lot of emotion went into it at the weekend, a big atmosphere inside the stadium, and it was always going to be a natural come down for a game in League One at home," he said.

"I was really cautious to guard against complacency, make sure the players were fired up and ready for the challenge and answer the questions really of who they were as individuals, and they showed that.

"They showed a hunger, determination, right from the first whistle, straight into the game, and we scored three good goals and could have had more in the first half."

He concluded : "There has been many games where I felt we should have had a margin at half-time to push us on, and it was coming, so I’m really pleased."

Birmingham City steal a march on their promotion rivals

With 18 games of their league season still to play, many will feel it is now a question of 'when?' rather than 'if' Birmingham make an immediate return to the Championship, such is the quality within their squad, as Davies made three changes from the FA Cup defeat, with all arguably making the side stronger on paper as Paik Seung-Ho, Willum Willumsson and Ryan Allsop all returned to the starting lineup.

Having often seen off teams in a controlled manner, the league leaders were able to show a ruthless side to their game on Tuesday as they made it 16 league games unbeaten at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Their next league encounter sees them take on an in-form Charlton Athletic on home soil this Saturday, with the Addicks one of two sides who have got the better of the West Midlands outfit in League One, courtesy of a 1-0 win at the Valley on October 5th.