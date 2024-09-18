Tom Wagner has provided an update on the situation surrounding Birmingham City’s new stadium plans.

It was reported by Birmingham Live back in April that the club’s owner is looking to build a Sports Quarter, which will include a new stadium, training ground and academy facilities.

A 48-acre site has been built by the Blues’ owners Knighthead, and is hoping that the development can be completed by 2029.

Wagner’s long-term ambition for Birmingham is to restore their place back in the Premier League, a division they have not competed in since 2011.

However, the Midlands outfit suffered relegation to League One last season, so will first have to make a return to the second division before thinking about the top flight.

Wagner has confirmed that the plans for the new stadium are now all in place, and that they have not had any second thoughts over the development.

The American businessman has confirmed that they are still awaiting approval, indicating that the timeline on it being built is still quite far away.

“The plans are all in process,” said Wagner, via Birmingham Live.

“We are working on the original development plans so that we can make the submission for approvals.

“Everything we have talked about remains the objective, nothing has slowed down in that regard.

“Everybody in Birmingham, irrespective of your affiliation, can look forward to that development.

“It will be something that brings a lot of excitement and energy to that quarter of Birmingham but also to the city and the Midlands as well.”

It has been claimed by Yahoo Sports that the build has an estimated cost of $2.64 (£2) billion.

Also included in the plans are offices, restaurants and other entertainment facilities, with the club hoping that the site can be used all year around.

Birmingham City league position

League One standings 2024-25 (As of September 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Wrexham 6 +7 13 2 Birmingham City 5 +5 13 3 Charlton Athletic 6 +3 13 4 Huddersfield Town 5 +7 12 5 Stockport County 5 +7 11 6 Lincoln City 5 +4 10

Birmingham have made a positive start to life in League One, with their sights firmly set on promotion straight back to the Championship.

The Blues are currently second in the table, level on points with first place Wrexham.

An important 3-1 win over the Red Dragons on Monday evening brought the two teams equal on points, with only goal difference separating them, with Charlton Athletic in third on the same tally as well, albeit with Birmingham holding a game in hand on both rivals.

Next up for Chris Davies’s side is a trip to face Rotherham United on 21 September.

New stadium plans will be exciting for supporters

Wagner’s plans are for more than just a new stadium, so this will be exciting for supporters to see someone investing so heavily in improving the club’s infrastructure.

It is clear that their long-term plans involve returning to the Premier League, and this development is Wagner putting his money where his mouth is in that regard.

The team’s drop into League One was a concerning blow to the new owners in just their first year in charge, highlighting how long this journey could yet be.

But they have been undeterred by this setback, which is promising for fans that they are in this for the long haul.