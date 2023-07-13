Birmingham City have officially entered a new era, as the eagerly anticipated takeover by American businessman Tom Wagner has been confirmed today.

Wagner and Knighthead's takeover has ended the tenure of Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (BSHL), who had grown increasingly unpopular with Blues' supporters over their six-and-a-half year tenure at St Andrews.

The initial deal for Wagner to take control was approved by the EFL earlier last month, and has since been approved by the previous ownership. Wagner has purchased a majority stake of 45.98% of the club through his firm's affiliate company, Shelby Companies Limited.

As part of the deal, the company has also purchased full control of Birmingham's St Andrews stadium.

In the short-term, the move gives Wagner the chance to implement a restructuring of the hierarchy of the club, with The Athletic reporting last month that former Manchester City CEO Gary Cook will make a move across to join Wagner in Birmingham after leaving his previous post in Saudi Arabia.

This change has already been highlighted in the club's official statement, which read: "SCL is committed to providing the resources, in line with English Football League (EFL) guidelines, needed to deliver transformational change for the good of the Club and the benefit of the city whose name it proudly carries.

"New additions to the Club’s leadership team, infrastructure improvements and a new commercial partner will be announced in the coming days."

What has Wagner said to Birmingham fans following the completion of the takeover?

Speaking via on open letter to Birmingham fans on the club's website, Wagner said: "SCL has acquired full ownership and control of St. Andrew’s, part ownership of Birmingham City Plc., and significant representation on the Board of Birmingham City Plc.

"SCL is now responsible for all operations of the Club and will provide the necessary funding to rebuild and set a new trajectory. SCL is committed to making available the resources, in line with EFL guidelines, needed over time to deliver transformational change for the good of the Club and the benefit of the city of Birmingham.

"This brings to an end many months of hard work. It has been a complex negotiation. It was worth it. The focus is now on creating a world-class experience for our loyal, resilient, and passionate supporters. You can look forward with optimism.

"Birmingham is on the rise again. The city is young, dynamic and a destination of choice for businesses large and small looking to tap into everything it has to offer. It is now time for the football club that carries its name to step forward to play its role in adding both economic and reputational value. We look forward to meeting with the City Council to identify ways to partner together for the benefit of the city, our supporters, and the local community.

"I want to reiterate that the transition and implementation plans will take time. There will be bumps in the road but I ask that you get behind the leadership team guiding the Club forward, be part of the Alliance and continue to give every team that wears the shirt your passionate support.

"We will be present at the first home game of the season on Saturday 12 August and look forward to meeting as many of you as possible. We have all signed up to BluesTV so will be following games from the States when we can’t be there in person!

"See you soon and Keep Right On."

The full statement is available on Birmingham City's website, here.

What could Wagner's arrival mean for the future of Birmingham City?

This could be the start of a new dawn in the West Midlands, with optimism already growing under John Eustace about what next season could hold.

Wagner has only enhanced those positive feelings, and even prior to the announcement, the Blues have been one of the most active Championship clubs in the market this summer.

The likes of Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, and Krystian Bielik have all made the switch to Birmingham this summer, and more deals are expected to follow.

The fans need more belief that the club is starting to turn a corner after years of mid-table mediocrity and relegation fights, with Birmingham about to embark on their 13th consecutive season at second tier level - more than any other side.

They have finished between 17th and 20th every season for the last seven years, too, and will be hoping for much better with Wagner now taking the reins.