Tom Wagner has issued a passionate message to Birmingham City supporters after the club extended their unbeaten start to the League One campaign with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Blues came into the game off the back of six successive League One victories having put the likes of Wrexham, Rotherham United and most recently Peterborough United to the sword, and were fancied by many to stretch their winning run to seven for the first time since December 1946.

They and Huddersfield were both relegated from the Championship in May and harbour the same ambitions of an instant return to the second tier.

But, Alfie May's second-half goal saw Chris Davies' side eventually see off Michael Duff's men, having once again dominated their opponents at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Of course, the spotlight in the third tier is well and truly on Birmingham given their reputation and transfer activity, but that hasn't deterred the inside focus as they extended their early season lead at the top of the table.

The feeling around Blues right now is one of extreme positivity and optimism, which has been reflected by their record of seven victories and one draw to start the campaign off - the club's longest unbeaten streak at the start of a season since October 1990.

Despite suffering an initial setback in their long-term ambitions for the club, the likes of Wagner, Tom Brady and CEO Garry Cook could hardly do more at this point to further endear themselves to supporters, with the chairman once again issuing a passionate verdict on his Instagram account after the midweek success.

Wagner began: "Make it SEVEN in a row for @bcfc!"

League One Table - October 2nd Position Team P GD Pts 1st Birmingham City 8 +9 22 2nd Wrexham 9 +7 17 3rd Mansfield Town 8 +4 17 4th Lincoln City 8 +6 15 5th Stockport County 8 +6 15 6th Blackpool 9 +2=3 15

"St. Andrews @ Knighthead Park was absolutely rocking once again," he added.

"Blues fans, you guys are incredible. KEEP. RIGHT. ON."

Birmingham City must continue this wave of positive momentum

It has been argued by some that Birmingham are yet to reach their peak performance levels at this moment in time, with numerous players still in the infancy of their spells with the club.

That is, of course, a rather ominous sign for the other 23 League One sides given the fact that 22 points out of a possible 24 have already been accumulated by Davies' men at this early stage.

Many would have looked at encounters with Wrexham, Rotherham, Peterborough and Huddersfield as some of the sterner tests that the title favourites were likely to face, but they have passed them all with flying colours whilst showing numerous aspects to their game.

The Blues boss was quick to reference the standards that have been set by his squad which has led to such a positive start in his own managerial career.

"I really enjoyed it (the seventh consecutive win). The achievement speaks volumes for what the players are giving," Davies stated.

"That is not just here at the Stadium, that is every day in training and it is only possible if they are all together and working hard and that is exactly what they are doing and they are delivering performances, so full credit to them for that."

Birmingham will look to make it nine unbeaten in the league and eight straight victories when they travel to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon, with Nathan Jones's side currently on a run of three successive defeats to Blackpool, Stevenage and Bristol Rovers.