Birmingham City chairman Tom Wagner described the club's EFL Trophy semi-final success over League Two promotion hopefuls Bradford City at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park as an "incredible effort", with Blues returning to Wembley Stadium for the first time in 14 years.

The League One leaders were put through a tight contest by Graham Alexander's men, with Jay Stansfield netting his 20th goal of the season in all competitions on the stroke of half-time to edge Birmingham in front, before Bradford equalised seven minutes into the second period through Bobby Pointon in controversial fashion as Stansfield would be stretchered off after a challenge from Romoney Crichlow just seconds prior.

However, just eight minutes after replacing Kieran Dowell, Lyndon Dykes would prove to be the hero this time around for the West Midlands side, with the Scotland international rising above Aden Baldwin to head past Sam Walker with two minutes of normal time remaining, sending the majority of the 27,066 crowd into delirium.

And, after navigating themselves through a lengthy 12-minute period of additional time, Birmingham's support then saw their dreams of a return to the National Stadium become reality, as they will face either Wrexham or Peterborough United under the famous Wembley arch on Sunday, April 13th.

Tom Wagner reacts as Birmingham City reach the EFL Trophy final

Among those basking in Blues' success on social media after the full-time whistle was the Blues owner, who took to his Instagram profile to congratulate Davies' side for their efforts, as well as paying tribute to the supporters.

"What a performance - especially from our amazing “12th man”!!," Wagner began.

"Incredible effort from @bcfc to battle through and earn their spot in the Vertu Cup Final."

The 55-year-old concluded: "Next stop: We go to Wembley together, as a united and revitalized Club. Keep Right On!!"

Chris Davies will "cherish" special Birmingham City occasion

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Chris Davies stated that his squad have to take in their achievements, as well as his self-pride over the prospect of leading a team out at Wembley during his first season as a manager, having been to the stadium plenty of times as an assistant.

"We really wanted to get to Wembley and have that day out - a club that's suffered for too long, really, and the hope was we could do it," he said.

"I said to the players, look what you've done to the stadium. It's absolutely bouncing. I've never seen it like that since I've been here, and you've got to cherish those moments.

Birmingham City's Run to the EFL Trophy Final Result Walsall (H, Group Stage) 1-1 (3-4) Shrewsbury Town (A, Group Stage) 0-4 Fulham Under-21 (H, Group Stage) 7-1 Exeter City (A, Second Round) 1-2 Swindon Town (A, R16) 1-2 Stevenage (A, QF) 0-1 Bradford City (H, SF) 2-1

"It's one more step when we get there. But, we managed to get there, so I'm really happy."

Davies stated: "For me, it means the world.

"To come to a club like this, all you want to try and do is make an impact and make the fans proud of their team and try and be successful here.

"The opportunity to go to Wembley and lead a team out as a football manager is something special and something that I'll cherish."

Birmingham City can add to their previous Wembley Stadium exploits

In recent times, the addition of Under-21 sides into the EFL Trophy has meant that its importance has been downplayed, but the final in just under two months' time gives Birmingham a chance to add further history at Wembley, in what will be their sixth visit to the famous stadium.

Obafemi Martins was the last in Royal Blue to etch his name into folklore with his dramatic EFL Cup-winning strike against Arsenal in February 2011, whilst Paul Tait and John Gayle are also remembered for their historic moments which came in this competition, as Birmingham defeated Tranmere Rovers in 1991 and Carlisle United in 1995.

Davies' men have 12 League One encounters between now and the showpiece event in mid-April, with plenty of those coming against promotion or play-off hopefuls, beginning on Saturday afternoon as they travel to ninth-place Reading.