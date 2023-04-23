Birmingham City and their supporters have been through the mill this campaign in terms of potentially getting new ownership.

The proposed takeover of the club by Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson never came to fruition, and in the end, the duo, along with Matt Southall, were recently charged with breaches of the EFL's owners and directors test.

Indeed, the trio were behind 'Maxco', as per The Athletic, a company set up in 2022 to takeover the Blues. However, as per the EFL, they had effectively been running the club without formal approval, hence the above charge.

In recent months, reports then surfaced that Jeremy Dale was part of a consortium looking to buy the club, and earlier this month, the club's owners entered into exclusive negotiations with a potential buyer.

Is Tom Wagner going to buy Birmingham City?

In the very latest news on the ownership of Birmingham City, reports surfaced yesterday linking hedge fund manager Tom Wagner with the club.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the American is close to buying a stake in the club.

Indeed, their report also claims that the deal includes the purchase of St. Andrews, the club's stadium.

Since those initial reports, though, further details have emerged.

What is the latest news on Tom Wagner and Birmingham City?

Indeed, although not concrete facts, BirminghamLive have been speculating regarding the Tom Wagner news.

On the news he could be set to takeover the club, the newspaper wrote that although the owners of the club will not release the name of any potential purchaser just yet, it does seem to be heading in the right direction.

Indeed, they also state that their research suggests that Wagner is a plausible name, giving credibility to the Bloomberg reports mentioned above.

One of their conclusions is that it is 'most likely' that Tom Wagner is somehow linked with the Jeremy Dale takeover bid, with Wagner being one of the investors involved in his bid, with more in the pipeline.

Furthermore, if indeed Dale is linked with Wagner, BirminghamLive state it should be a name to encourage Blues supporters.

What happens next for Birmingham City?

With Wagner potentially a part of the Jeremy Dale bid, it could be that in the coming weeks, more names start to emerge as potential investors.

Unfortunately, though, things with regards to club takeovers often move very slowly, and it is only when the deal is completely done that official confirmation tends to be given.

Until then, it will simply be reports and speculation, but with the season coming to an end, this is certainly a potentially exciting development for Blues supporters to keep track of heading into the summer.