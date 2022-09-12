Tom Rogic’s first words following completion of West Brom move

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Tom Rogic on a one-year deal.

The 29-year old has arrived as a free agent having departed Scottish giants Celtic at the end of last season.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World that West Brom were looking to add the free agent to their ranks.

The Australia international is looking forward to joining up with the squad as he looks to help the Baggies compete for promotion from the Championship.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Steve Bruce’s side, with the team having only earned nine points from their opening eight fixtures.

That has left Albion in 16th place in the table upon the midfielder’s arrival.

The player is excited about the prospect of competing in English football, and wants to have an immediate impact in the side by helping turn results around.

He shares the club’s immediate ambitions and believes that this is the right decision for him as the next step in his career.

“I heard about the club’s interest in me about a week ago, I spoke with the manager, who seems like a really good guy, and I spoke with my agent and here we are,” said Rogic, via the club’s official website.

“I was looking for a change of scenery and a fresh challenge. I didn’t just want to rush into anything.

“I think it was important for me to take my time and make sure my next club was the right club.

“I had some time to reflect and I now feel refreshed and re-energised and excited about the future.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started at Albion.

“I think it’s fair to say the team hasn’t got the results the performances have warranted so far this season.

“I know that the manager and the boys are looking to change that as quickly as possible.”

Rogic had a very successful career in Scotland, recently securing a league title for the club in his final year at Park Head.

Up next for Bruce’s side is the visit of Birmingham City on Wednesday night in a local derby clash.

The Verdict

This could prove to be a very shrewd signing for West Brom, who could use the extra strength in the team’s midfield.

Rogic has played a key role for six league titles during his time with Celtic, which could be an incredibly useful level of experience.

He has also been known to chip in with the odd goal, having scored 32 in seven seasons for Celtic, which could be a useful added source of attacking threat for West Brom.

Given he has arrived as a free agent, and has only signed a one-year deal, this is a relatively risk-free deal for both parties, which makes it an ideal transfer for the Baggies.