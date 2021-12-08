Tom Pugh reveals exactly what Scunthorpe United need to do

Scunthorpe United midfielder Tom Pugh has insisted that the club must turn their draws into wins and build upon their upturn in performances recently.

The Iron came from behind to take a point from Stevenage in a 1-1 draw at the Lamex Stadium last night, with Myles Hippolyte cancelling out Luke Norris’ early opener, making it their fourth draw in Keith Hill’s first five games in charge of the club.

Speaking to iFollow Iron after the game, Pugh said: “I think there are positives to take from the game, but I think as a team we need to turn the points into wins.

“The effort and hard work that’s going into training is showing in the matches, but there’s always more to come.”

The 21-year-old found himself straight back in the side following a one-match suspension and played a pivotal role in the heart of Hill’s midfield.

“I’ve loved every minute since the gaffer has come in,” he added. “I think he’s making me into a better player. He’s told me to keep it simple and work hard for the team, and that’s what I’ll do – I’ll always do my best for the team.

“I’m one of the players who does the dirty work, and I’m quite happy to do that.”

Scunthorpe will take the trip up north over the weekend to face Hartlepool United and Pugh believes that this is an important month pick up as many points on the board as possible.

“It’s another one where the only thing we can look at is three points again,” he stated.

“If we carry on like we are, I think it’ll come. It’s a big opportunity. As a squad, we need to stick together, and get those three points, and we can only do that by working together.”

The Verdict

Scunthorpe are in a difficult situation and Pugh is absolutely spot on here; these draws must become three points.

The Iron have registered four draws and a defeat since Keith Hill was appointed as they remain bottom of the table with 15 points, just one win away from climbing out of the relegation zone.

However, winning games is the issue. They have only secured two victories under their belt this season and are the joint-second lowest scorers in the league with 16 goals. They lack in the final third and are conceding too many. While the results and performances are slowing improving under Hill, they need to find winning form and quickly if they want to survive in League Two this year.

Pugh knows exactly what he and the rest of the team needs to do. It’s up to them to do the talking on the pitch.

