Tom Pett discusses his role in high flying Port Vale side

Tom Pett has recently been discussing his current role in the Port Vale midfield and the thought process behind the role he takes up as he adjusts to the new positioning.

Having played over 250 games in the football league with Stevenage and Lincoln City respectively, Pett is looking to have more success with Port Vale who are flying high, sitting fourth in League Two.

He is currently playing as part of a midfield trio for Vale, predominately alongside Ben Garrity and Tom Conlon, which has worked well so far this season for the Valiants who sit five points off the top of the table.

Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, Pett seemed relatively pleased with the role he has occupied so far this season.

“I am enjoying it. I think it’s my job when we are on the ball to try to control the game and get us passing it, switching the play. It is something that I think is part of my game to try to get on the ball in tight areas.

“When we haven’t got the ball, it’s my job to tell Tom and Ben where to go. They are my two runners that do most of my work. I am just trying to read the game and get in the holes they leave. It is enjoyable but it is one I am going to keep working at and hopefully I can get better at it.”

The Verdict

Despite being the more defensive option out of the midfield trio, Pett has to be smart about how he goes about his game, given most defensive midfielders rely on physicality, where as Pett’s strengths lie in different departments of his game such as reading the game.

But Pett appears to be working on his role and it seems to be a smart move from Vale manager Darrell Clark as his side head into Saturday’s crucial clash with Leyton Orient with three wins on the bounce and look to close the gap on Orient who sit in 2nd place.