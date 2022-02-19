Tom Naylor reflects on Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham United

Wigan Athletic earned a very respectable point at league leaders Rotherham United on Friday evening in a very high quality affair for League One level.

It was two quite speculative efforts that found the net at the New York Stadium with Stephen Humphrys’ sumptuous left footed strike trumped by, also ex-Rochdale, Ollie Rathbone’s screamer in the second half.

The draw means that the Latics have a six point cushion on third placed Milton Keynes Dons heading into this afternoon’s action, with Leam Richardson’s men still having a couple of games in hand to lean on as an insurance policy.

Summer signing Tom Naylor took to Twitter to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Unbelievable shift from the boys tonight it’s been a tough week, thank you for your support once again!”

MK Dons travel to Sunderland in another game that could have huge implications on the promotion picture this afternoon, with both sides ideally needing a victory to maintain hope that they can catch Wigan.

Compared to their season-long relegation battle last season, Richardson deserves so much credit to have carried on the club’s siege mentality and upward trajectory that enabled them to beat the drop against the odds towards the back end of 2020/21.

The Verdict

Naylor has been an excellent coup for the Latics having suffered some very near misses in promotion pushes with Portsmouth in the recent past.

Stephen Humphrys was a lesser known addition in the summer after impressing with relegated Rochdale last season, the Latics’ frontline has stepped up so much that not many neutrals have noticed the absence of big money summer signing Charlie Wyke from their offensive contingent, which speaks volumes to the professional and competitive atmosphere that has been created around the club.

It does appear to be a two horse race for the league title and even though they conceded an equaliser late on, a point is a positive result to take off of Paul Warne’s relentless Millers.