Tom McIntyre sends six-word message to Reading supporters ahead of hosting Coventry City

Reading enjoyed a very promising first part of the season before the World Cup and have put themselves in a strong position to achieve their objectives in the Championship.

The Royals have been largely on a downward trajectory in recent seasons, barring the 2020/21 campaign, and with that in mind Paul Ince has performed extremely well in the dugout to quieten any relegation fears amid operating under financial constraints in the transfer market.

One player who has become more crucial as the last couple of seasons have gone by is Tom McIntyre, the versatile defender came up with some vital goal contributions at the back end of last term, and has continued to prove his worth at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this season.

The 24-year-old has started all but three of the Royals’ league encounters this term and will be aiming to return in style when Coventry City arrive in Berkshire this afternoon.

McIntyre took to Instagram to send a message to supporters ahead of the season’s resumption.

He wrote: “Winter break done and we’re back.”

There would have been a significant portion of the Royals’ supporter base that were in favour of the second tier campaign continuing during the World Cup, for that reason it should be a cracking atmosphere this afternoon, despite some having eyes on the quarter-final between England and France this evening, with Reading looking to kickstart their season.

The Verdict

From a player’s perspective, even though the break is likely to increase fixture congestion, it may have come as a welcome free period in the season to rest and reflect on what they have achieved so far.

McIntyre continues to be something of a utility man, when necessary, for Ince, but is having another consistent season in the second tier, demonstrating why he is going to be a key player in the backline in the future at Reading.

Coventry City were in excellent form before the break came and there have been some more off-pitch developments in the last few weeks that players will be aware of.

Ince would probably be happy to take a point from the game to continue picking up points as we edge towards the busy Christmas period.