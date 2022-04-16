Tom McIntyre sends four-word message to Reading FC supporters after dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United

Reading took an enormous step towards securing safety in the Championship with a shock 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Friday.

The Royals led 1-0 for the majority of the game through Lucas Joao’s first half finish before Iliman Ndiaye pegged them back in the 90th minute.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man and Tom McIntrye, whose season has been largely interrupted by injury, popped up with a memorable additional time winner to spark scenes of delirium in the away end at Bramall Lane.

Reading have built a nine point cushion on the relegation zone with four games remaining and despite Derby County’s remarkable attempts to avoid the drop this term, Paul Ince’s men look a shoe in to survive.

McIntyre took to Instagram to reflect on a hugely pivotal moment in the campaign.

He wrote: “A very Good Friday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom McIntyre (@tom5mc)

Injuries have hampered Reading for the majority of the campaign, unable to assemble a deep squad in the summer due to some transfer constraints.

McIntyre’s return will be huge, after playing such a key role in the club’s seventh placed finish last season, the 23-year-old could be a mainstay at the heart of defence for years to come.

The Verdict

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Reading FC 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Who does Jonathan Bond play for now? West Brom Wolves Ipswich Town LA Galaxy

The real battle may arise next season for the Royals.

With a lot of key players out of contract in the summer, and it unclear if the club will have the financial capabilities to negotiate fresh terms, Reading could face a much tougher test to maintain their second tier status again.

The much maligned appointment of Paul Ince for the rest of the season, appears to have been a successful one and it will be interesting to see which way the club lean in the summer.

Ince has very little recent experience in the second tier, but given some of the improved performances in recent weeks, there is a strong argument to give him the job beyond the conclusion of the campaign.