Tom McIntyre reveals potential advantage Reading FC have over Sheffield United ahead of clash

Reading defender Tom McIntyre believes the pressure will firmly be on upcoming opponents Sheffield United in Friday’s clash at Bramall Lane, speaking to his side’s media team.

The Blades are currently sit in sixth place following their 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, though Middlesbrough will have the opportunity to knock them out of the play-off zone at some point with their game in hand.

And despite the fact the South Yorkshire outfit remain level on points with Luton Town because of the Hatters’ loss to Huddersfield Town yesterday evening, there will be frustration in United’s camp because of the fact they couldn’t make their dominance count against the Cherries in last Saturday’s early kick-off.

Quiz: Did Reading FC sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Ali Al-Habsi? Fee Free

However, they have a chance to redeem themselves later on this week and will be favourites to do so against a Reading side that have struggled for the majority of the campaign, especially defensively both before and after Paul Ince’s arrival at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Berkshire side also have something to play for at the other end of the table with a win all but securing their Championship survival with the Royals currently sitting eight points clear of Barnsley.

Poya Asbaghi’s men have a game in hand over them which makes things slightly more interesting in the survival race – but McIntyre firmly believes the Blades are the ones who will be feeling the heat in this tie.

He said: “It’ll be a good one up at Sheffield United. I’m sure it’ll be packed out, and there’ll be a lot of Reading fans up there cheering us on.

“That’s what it’s all about. Getting results at those places.

“And the pressure will be on them – they’ll expect to win and we can use that to advantage and try to upset them a bit.”

The Verdict:

Many people would probably say that the Blades are under more pressure than the Royals and they have a good point – because the play-off race is continuing to heat up and there are still quite a few teams in the top half of the table who have a chance of winning a spot in the top six at the end of the campaign.

They will also be the side that are expected to win considering how the two sides have been performing, especially with United also being so formidable on their home patch. So anything less than a win would be something of a shock.

However, the Berkshire outfit will be given hope by the fact they managed to secure a 2-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage earlier in the campaign, following that up more recently with a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium at another automatic promotion contender in AFC Bournemouth.

Psychologically then, Ince’s side may go into this game with a slight advantage but they will also be under a bit of pressure to get themselves away from the relegation zone.

They were expected to be nowhere near the drop zone when the season began, so that does come into play so the Royals won’t exactly be stress-free either.