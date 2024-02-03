Highlights Several academy graduates from Reading FC left during the January transfer window, including Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey.

The departure of Abbey was particularly disappointing for fans, as he had performed well this season.

Tom McIntyre's move to Portsmouth was seen as a blow to supporters, as his experience and versatility could have been valuable for the team.

Reading saw plenty of academy graduates leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium during the January transfer window.

Tom Holmes was the first graduate to go, making the switch to Luton Town before being loaned back to the Royals for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Nelson Abbey also secured a move away, something that came as a real blow to fans considering how well the England youth international has played at times this season.

Reading FC January window departures Player Moved to? Loan/Permanent Tom Holmes Luton Town Permanent (Fee involved) Nesta Guinness-Walker Stevenage Loan Nelson Abbey Olympiacos Permanent (Fee involved) Tom McIntyre Portsmouth Permanent (Fee involved) Taylan Harris Luton Town Permanent (Fee involved) Caylan Vickers Brighton Permanent (Fee involved)

He may have been part of a leaky defence, but Abbey made some excellent last-ditch tackles and was a bright spark during what has been a turbulent season thus far.

Taylan Harris and Caylan Vickers sealed moves to Luton and Brighton - but someone more established than those two made a move to a fellow League One side.

Tom McIntyre's move to Portsmouth

Tom McIntyre headed to Portsmouth, with the two sides reportedly agreeing a fee of just £75,000.

There are a couple of reasons why the Royals have only been able to secure a nominal fee for him.

Firstly, his contract at the SCL Stadium expires at the end of the season and with this, the Berkshire side weren't exactly in the strongest negotiating position.

As well as this, the former Scotland youth international hasn't played regularly this term, making just 12 appearances in all competitions, with injury problems not helping his cause.

Many of these displays came from the bench too, so he didn't have a good opportunity to put himself in the shop window.

Despite this, he has plenty of Championship experience under his belt and that's potentially the key reason why John Mousinho's side made a move for him.

Why Tom McIntyre's move is a kick in the teeth for Reading FC supporters

This move won't be seen as a heartbreaking one for some Royals fans, because they see him as a fringe player who isn't as good as some of the other options they have.

And he may have left in the summer for nothing.

However, having as much depth as possible in defence is important in the Royals' quest to survive and after losing Holmes and Abbey, seeing McIntyre depart was also a concern, even if Zane Monlouis came in on deadline day.

McIntyre can also play at left-back, a position that has little depth following the departure of Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Jeriel Dorsett has done a decent job there but if he gets injured, Matty Carson may have to come in, and the latter still has plenty of learning to do in his quest to make the full-time step up to senior football. Though Clinton Mola can also operate there, he may be required in central defence.

McIntyre may have struggled in the second tier at times, but he could have been a valuable asset to have for the remainder of the season, before potentially leaving in the summer.

To sanction a move for a low fee is understandable but a little gutting at the same time, especially when you consider the experience and versatility he has.

Born locally and coming through the youth system too, many fans felt a connection with him and will be upset to see the defender leave for a league rival.