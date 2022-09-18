Tom Lowery update emerges following Portsmouth’s draw with Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Tom Lowery is set to undergo a scan on a hamstring injury that he sustained during yesterday’s showdown with Plymouth Argyle.

The midfielder had to be withdrawn in the 40th minute of this fixture after picking up this particular issue.

Joe Morrell was brought on as a replacement for Lowery in what turned out to be an enthralling affair at Fratton Park.

Josh Koroma opened the scoring for Portsmouth in the first-half as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Following the break, Plymouth levelled proceedings via an own-goal from Sean Raggett.

The visitors then took the lead in the 79th minute as Niall Ennis scored his third goal of the season.

After Brendan Galloway was dismissed by referee James Bell, Portsmouth rescued a point in stoppage-time thanks to a strike from Reeco Hackett.

As a result of this draw, Portsmouth retained second place in the League One standings.

Following his side’s meeting with Plymouth, Cowley shared an update on Lowery.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about the midfielder, Cowley said: “It was a real loss to lose him before half-time.

“It’s too early to say, but we will scan it next week. Fingers crossed.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth will be hoping that Lowery’s injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious as he has made an encouraging start to life at Fratton Park.

In the 10 games that he has featured in this season, the midfielder has managed to chip in with two assists for his team-mates.

If Lowery is set to be out of action for a considerable period of time, Portsmouth will need the likes of Morrell and Marlon Pack to step up the mark in their upcoming fixtures.

With Pompey set to take on league leaders Ipswich Town at the start of October, it will be interesting to see who will be given the nod to feature in this particular clash by Cowley.

