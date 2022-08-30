Tom Lockyer starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Cardiff tonight

Luton Town will be hoping to climb the Championship table further when they make the trip to Cardiff City tonight.

The Hatters, who have now started to find form after a slightly slower start than most would have predicted, will be hoping that a quick return to South Wales will be equally as rewarding.

Nathan Jones’ side won all three points at the Swansea.com Stadium earlier in the month during what was an excellent display.

Tonight’s opponents may have put in some strong performances of late, however, they are without a goal in their last three Championship clashes.

Hoping to make it a fourth successive game where Cardiff fail to hit the back of the net, whilst recording their third clean sheet of the season, the Hatters will be confident.

Here, we take a look at how Luton could line up this evening at the Cardiff City Stadium…

Ethan Horvath has emerged as a steady pair of hands whilst in-between the sticks at Kenilworth Road thus far this season, with the Nottingham Forest loanee likely to start once more in Wales.

With Sonny Bradley missing from action once again against Sheffield United on Friday night, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer and Dan Potts seems to be the likely trio that will start, however, Gabe Osho and Amari’i Bell, if Alfie Doughty is fit, will likely provide competition.

Should Doughty be fit, then Jones will have a big call to make about the left-wing-back role, and subsequently, the left-sided centre-back position.

On the opposite flank, James Bree appears to be a dead cert, unless he is unavailable for tomorrow’s clash, something that could pave the way for Elliot Thorpe or even Fred Onyedinma to come into the side.

The midfield trio of Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark and Luke Freeman were extremely influential against the Blades on Friday, with it being likely that all three will start once again.

The conundrums come in the forward line, with Carlton Morris hitting excellent form over the last couple of games, with Elijah Adebayo yet to fully get going.

Should Harry Cornick be available, he is likely to challenge for a starting spot, whilst Cameron Jerome has been excellent thus far too.