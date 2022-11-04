Tom Lockyer starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Blackpool on Saturday

Luton Town will be hoping to return to winning ways tomorrow afternoon when they make the trip to Blackpool, with the Hatters without a victory in their last three matches.

Unable to take advantage of two home games against teams below them in the division, the Bedfordshire club will be striving to continue what has been a rather impressive return of points away from Kenilworth Road.

Luton have been dealt with consistent injury blows throughout the campaign thus far, however, that proved to accelerate against Reading when Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer both came off injured.

The good news for the Hatters is that neither injury was as bad as it first seemed, with there being potential that Lockyer could be in contention for tomorrow’s trip.

Whilst we wait and see how the Hatters get on over in Lancashire, here, we take a look at how tomorrow’s visitors could line up…

Ethan Horvath kept another clean sheet for the Hatters against Reading and is more than likely to be given another start tomorrow.

20 quiz questions about some of Luton Town’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 True or false: Luton's record victory was a 10-0 win! True False

As for the back three, it is a lottery, with it not being known if Tom Lockyer will be available for the clash.

If he is not deemed ready, then it will be interesting to see if Nathan Jones sticks with a back three, or if there is a rare return of a four-at-the-back formation.

Assuming Lockyer does make the trip for Blackpool, he will likely be deployed centrally, with James Bree on the right and Dan Potts on the left.

This would probably mean that Alfie Doughty will see minutes from the start at right-wing-back, although Jones has previously mentioned the need to be careful with the 22-year-old after picking up several injuries in the early stages of his career.

Amari’i Bell is likely to be deployed as a left-wing-back tomorrow, although he is another who can fill in the back three if required.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu started his first game in over six months against the Royals, putting in a Man of the Match performance and should retain a starting spot.

The trusted midfield duo of Jordan Clark and Allan Campbell are likely to be deployed just ahead of Mpanzu.

Jones may be reluctant to play Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris together, with both players currently on four yellow cards, however, the pair is the forward combination that is most likely to inflict damage on the Blackpool defence.