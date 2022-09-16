Tom Lockyer starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Blackburn on Saturday

Luton Town’s wait for a home victory continues after the Hatters were unable to secure all three points against bottom-placed Coventry City on Wednesday evening.

The Hatters, who are now five games without a victory at their Bedfordshire home following their 2-2 draw with the Sky Blues, welcome Blackburn Rovers to Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers sit third in the second-tier standings, having accumulated 15 points from their opening nine fixtures and will be spirited by their recent 2-0 win over Watford, a game whereby they cruised to victory.

Following what was a weird night for Nathan Jones, with the Hatters carrying a real force going forward, whilst running into several defensive issues throughout the 90 minutes, it will be interesting to see the starting XI he names on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at how Jones could line up for Saturday’s clash as the Hatters welcome Blackburn Rovers to Kenilworth Road…

Ethan Horvath is Luton’s number one and has given Nathan Jones no real reason to drop him, with the American international hopeful of remaining first choice ahead of the World Cup.

26 Luton Town trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 True or false: Kenilworth Road seats more than 10,000 people! True False

Tom Lockyer should return to the starting line up, and if deemed fit enough, Reece Burke should return.

However, it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough, meaning that Gabe Osho and Dan Potts could be included from the start.

James Bree and Fred Onyedinma may start on the wings on Saturday afternoon, with the former bringing attacking craft, defensive resilience and intelligence to the wing-back role, whilst the latter’s pace and directness will cause chaos.

Henri Lansbury added energy and experience to the midfield when he came on and will be creeping closer to a start, however, it is hard to argue with deploying a midfield duo of Jordan Clark and Allan Campbell.

Luke Freeman has been an excellent performer for the Hatters this season and deserves another start on Saturday.

If Harry Cornick is fit, then he has to start, with the pacey forward enjoying a strong first-half display next to Carlton Morris against the Sky Blues.

Should Cornick be unavailable, then Morris will likely partner Elijah Adebayo, who has struggled for form early on in this campaign.