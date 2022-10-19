Tom Lockyer reacts in just one word after Luton Town’s win at Norwich City

Luton continued their unbeaten run in midweek by sealing a 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Norwich in the Championship.

The Hatters had a somewhat shaky start to the new second tier season but they are once again thriving now under boss Nathan Jones. They haven’t lost in any of their last five fixtures and that includes wins over QPR in the top six and the Canaries, who have automatic promotion aspirations.

It means the club are now fourth themselves in the standings and will be dreaming of another crack at Premier League promotion this year. Now, after putting in another solid display in keeping a clean sheet against Norwich, Tom Lockyer has now taken to Instagram to post a one-word message after the result.

That word was, unsurprisingly, ‘enjoyable.’

The defender has been in fine form this season again and has arguably been one of Luton’s best and most consistent performers. The 27-year-old has managed ten games in the league so far this campaign and has looked like one of the better players in his position in the division. He kept another shutout against Norwich in midweek and did similar against West Brom and Hull in recent weeks.

It’s his form and ability in defence – as well as the rest of his team pulling together – that has seen Luton become one of the better teams in the division despite their meagre budget. They’re once again right up near the promotion spots and if they can keep this form going, there is no reason why they can’t be in the play-offs again at the very least this season.

The Verdict

Luton have been excellent again this season and are once more good value for money.

Nathan Jones has proven he is most definitely one of the best managers in the Championship and in the EFL in general. He has transformed Luton completely and they’ve gone from the third tier to being one of the best teams in the second tier and are now regularly near the promotion spots.

That’s despite the budget they have available to them but Luton have recruited and developed their talent well. Lockyer is a good example of that. He was snapped up from Charlton in League One back in 2020 and has now gone on to feature in well over 50 games for the Hatters and has become one of their first names on the teamsheet.

He’s still only 27-years-old and in the peak of his career – so there is still plenty more to come from the defender too.