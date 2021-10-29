Tom Lockyer issues cautious Luton Town message amid strong start to Championship season

Luton Town have been one of the more impressive teams so far this Championship season and it shows in their league position, with the Hatters sitting nicely in fifth place. However, club defender Tom Lockyer isn’t counting his chickens before they hatch, telling Luton Today that his side are ‘not going to get carried away.’

After a 1-0 win over Hull last weekend, the Hatters have surged into the play-off spots in the second tier. In fact, Nathan Jones’ side are now unbeaten in their last five league outings, having seen off the likes of high-flying Coventry and Millwall along the way.

Only a true expert on Luton Town will get these 27 Hatters quiz questions correct

1 of 27 1) When was Luton Town founded? 1883 1884 1885 1886

Luton then are certainly looking like credible play-off hopefuls this season – but defender Tom Lockyer isn’t getting caught up in the buzz and has told Luton Today that he and his teammates are ‘not going to get carried away.’ Speaking about their position, he said: “I don’t really want to put a dampener on it as I’m sure the fans will want to enjoy it, but I think there’s six teams on 21 points.

“Obviously we’re the ones with the better goal difference, but things can change quickly in this league, so we’re not going to get carried away, certainly feet on the ground for us.”

Lockyer has been a mainstay in the side so far this season, featuring in ten league games so far for Luton. His displays at the heart of defence has been some of the reason why his team are doing so well, with the player helping them keep clean sheets against Hull, Millwall and Huddersfield most recently.

The Hatters have remained not only a team capable of winning games against strong teams but being hard to beat too. They’ve lost less games than Coventry above them and have the same amount as second-placed Fulham.

By being hard to break down, Luton are getting results – and could snatch another good one against Preston this weekend in their next Championship fixture.

The Verdict

Luton have been one of the better teams in the league so far this year and could launch a genuine push for a promotion spot. With a good manager and a good squad, it definitely is not out of the realms of possibility.

Lockyer himself has been brilliant in the heart of defence and will want to keep that fine form up against Preston. If they can continue their good run and get another three points this weekend, then it will show that the Hatters truly mean business.