Tom Lockyer has confirmed he has been given the all-clear to return to football after collapsing on the pitch in Luton Town's Wembley win over Coventry City.

The Hatters were promoted to the top-flight for the first time since the formation of the Premier League in 1992 to mark a remarkable rise. From the doldrums of non-league to the riches of the country's elite division, there have been quite a few influential figures in their rise.

But in the Championship era at least, there are none more influential than Tom Lockyer. And, after collapsing on the famous Wembley pitch, the Wales international will continue the journey with the Hatters after he was given the all-clear.

Why is Tom Lockyer so important to Luton?

The Welshman joined Luton in 2020, having risen from the Conference to League One himself with Bristol Rovers before making a Championship move to Charlton. However, after last season's heartbreak, this season offered the Welshman a reprieve as he returned to the fold to send the Kenilworth Road outfit up.

In essence, Lockyer embodies everything that took Luton up. Hard work, grit, aerial ability and a togetherness that was notable in Rob Edwards' post-match interview at Wembley, where he said he felt wrong celebrating Luton's win until Lockyer was given the all clear.

Rob Edwards masterminded Luton Towns' Premier League promotion.

What has Tom Lockyer said about the incident?

He told Sky Sports: "I'm doing well. It's been a mad week or so. I had the all-clear yesterday [Monday] and I'm all good moving forward.

"It's probably the least severe heart condition you could have, and I had a little procedure on Wednesday (May 31) to correct that, and it should never happen again.

"It was a long five days in hospital, and it would have felt like even longer if we didn't win, of course.

"When you've got that time in the hospital bed on your own, you're thinking 'Will I be able to play again? Will I be able to be the same player? I'm out of contract in the summer, will I be able to get a new contract?' All these sorts of things run through your head.

"Initially, once they said it was going to be OK, there was some doubt, but I've had some follow-up tests, and I've had the all-clear now, so I move onto a monitoring phase, and they are going to watch me a little bit closer than they would normally."

What have Luton said about Tom Lockyer's future?

The Hatters posted a club statement at the end of last week, stating: “Negotiations are ongoing with Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Tom Lockyer, Amari’i Bell and Luke Berry with a view to extending their time at Kenilworth Road.”

As such, with the riches from the promotion and Lockyer being club captain, it remains almost certain that the Cardiff-born star will continue his magical stay in Bedfordshire.