Tom Lees update emerges which is likely to frustrate many Sheffield Wednesday fans

Tom Lees will be missing for Sheffield Wednesday’s last two games of the season, Jamie Smith has confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Wednesday’s Championship status is hanging by a thread, and they go into the final two games of the season against Nottingham Forest and Derby County hoping to escape the drop.

A defeat to Forest this weekend would send them down into League One, and if Derby match their result, they will also be relegated.

It is a must-win game for the Owls, then, but one man who they will be without, not just for tomorrow, but for the remainder of the season is Tom Lees.

Lees came off injured against Middlesbrough last time out, landing awkwardly in the first half and subsequently being stretchered off.

Jamie Smith has revealed the diagnosis of Lees’ injury, revealing that despite there being no fracture, there is ligament damage which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

JS 💬 “With Tom Lees, there’s no fracture, it’s ligament damage. He’ll miss the last two games.” #swfc pic.twitter.com/UTWaurpklA — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 30, 2021

Lees is out of contract in the summer and it remains to be seen what lies in store for him going forward regarding a potential extended stay at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

It’s a cruel way to end the season for Lees.

He has been a key player in the heart of Wednesday’s defence, not just this season, but for a few years now.

If is to be the end of his time at Hillsborough, then it is such a shame to go out that way. He will be praying that his teammates get the job done and escape the drop.