Tom Lees to Bristol City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

After releasing a number of players at the end of the season, Nigel Pearson will be keen to strengthen his Bristol City squad this summer.

The Robins are interested in moving for Lees, according to Bristol Live, with the defender set to become a free agent next month.

It’s time to weigh up the rumour…

Is it a good potential move?

From afar, this looks like a good potential signing.

Nigel Pearson is in the market for two new centre-backs, it is claimed, and Lees would represent an experienced, cheaper option.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Bristol City?

1 of 20 1. Lois Diony Yes No

Lees made 274 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday during a seven-year spell at Hillsborough, before announcing that he is leaving at the end of his contract.

It is going to be a difficult summer for many clubs for financial reasons, and bringing in an experienced Championship centre-half on a free transfer would be good business.

Would he start?

As alluded to before, City are in the market for two new defenders, having let go of a number of players at the end of the season.

Nathan Baker was let go at the end of his contract, as was Adrian Mariappa, so that leaves Tomas Kalas, Taylor Moore, and Zak Vyner.

Lees would be a regular starter at Ashton Gate, but would provide much-needed competition which would hopefully get the best out of his teammates.

What does he offer?

Lees has been a stalwart at this level for quite some time now.

The defender was a standout performer for Wednesday in the 2015/16 campaign, as they reached the play-off final under Carlos Carvalhal.

He hasn’t been in the greatest of forms in recent seasons, though, and since the departure of Glenn Loovens, he has unable to rediscover his form.

But he is a steady Championship performer, and at 30, he would bring plenty of experience and stability to the back line.