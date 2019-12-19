Tom Lees speaks out on his recent Sheffield Wednesday struggles

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees has revealed his frustration at being made to wait for his opportunity under new manager Garry Monk.

Lees suffered a hamstring injury in the build-up to his side’s 2-1 defeat at QPR at the end of August, in what was the Owls’ final game before Monk’s appointment at Hillsborough.

That injury would keep Lees out of Wednesday’s next ten games in all competitions, and it seems that time out of the side took its toll on the 29-year-old.

Speaking to The Star about that spell on the sidelines, the defender said: “It was frustrating. No one likes to get injured.

“I do everything that I can to stay fit. It was one of them things. It was bad timing.”

Even since his return to fitness, the partnership established by Julian Borner and Dominic Iorfa in his absence has meant Lees place in the starting lineup has not always been guaranteed, although it seems that hasn’t affected the focus of the Owls captain, as he continued: “I had to wait for my chance. It is like anyone in the squad, when you get your chance you have got to take it.

“You know you have to be on it every week because we have got quality players in every position. It is no different from me than anyone else.

“When you get that opportunity, you know you have to be ready for it.”

Indeed, Lees has now enjoyed a run of four straight games in Wednesday’s starting lineup, with Monk’s side going unbeaten in that time to climb to fifth in the Championship table ahead of the visit of Bristol City to Hillsborough on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly therefore, Lees was full of praise for the performances of his side throughout the campaign, adding: “I don’t think there has been a game that we have not been in or been the worse side.

“We had 45 minutes against Brentford where we were poor. We have been competitive and in every game.

“We have competition all over the squad. It is lifting everyone and making sure everyone’s at it every week.”



The Verdict

It looks as though Lees’ return to the starting lineup has been beneficial both for his side, and for the player himself.

Having been a regular since his arrival at Hillsborough in the summer of 2014, spending such a long time on the sidelines will surely have felt strange for Lees, so being back playing ought to be a welcome return to the norm for him.

When you look at the run that Wednesday have been on since his most recent step back into the XI, it does seem as though their hopes of promotion have been given a boost throughout that run as well, meaning they are unlikely to want to have to do without their captain again at any point this season.