Tom Lees outlines basic role he wants to play for Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town defender Tom Lees has laid out his simple ambition of just offering Mark Fotheringham a reliable presence in defence amid the club’s fight for survival in the Championship.

It’s been a poor start to the season for Huddersfield, who were last season’s beaten play-off finalists.

Fotheringham’s side currently sit bottom of the Championship table having won just three times in their opening 15 fixtures. One of those came under Danny Schofield, another on the watch of Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley, alongside Fotheringham’s win over Hull City.

It means that Huddersfield sit on only 12 points, five adrift of safety already.

However, there are a few factors to be positive about, including an improved defensive performance. Since conceding three goals in back-to-back fixtures after Fotheringham’s appointment, Huddersfield have conceded just three in the last four, keeping two clean sheets.

Lees has been important to that defensive improvement and looks to be returning to the levels we are much more familiar with.

“I’ll let other people decide that really but I’ve been pretty happy since the manager has come in with how I’ve been playing. Like everybody, I found the first couple of weeks difficult,” Lees told yesterday’s press conference.

The 32-year-old will play down his own form but the improvement is clear. As per Wyscout, he made 10 interceptions in the goalless draw with Middlesbrough last weekend, a figure only bettered in defeat to Burnley (13) and win over Stoke City (11). He also made 13 recoveries and seven clearances, well clear of his season average per 90.

Fotheringham is keen on his players winning their respective duels on the pitch, with Lees winning 100% of his defensive duels in three of the Scot’s six fixtures in-charge; his success rate has never dropped below 60% in those other games.

Lees continued: “I’m just focusing on contributing what I can. A big part of being a defender is being reliable, and I just want the manager to be able to feel that he can rely on me, or whoever is playing alongside me at the back, to be solid more often than not.

“It’s not going to go perfect every week, we know that. We are going to concede goals and stuff but, nine times out of 10, we need to be getting ourselves in the right place and doing the right thing.”

Huddersfield take on Millwall at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow, looking for just their fourth win of the season. That game kickstarts a run that sees Town play five times in the space of a fortnight.

The Verdict

You can breakdown Lees’ stats and see the improvement, but anyone watching Huddersfield over the last few weeks will have seen him playing with more confidence and cutting out so many silly errors.

He speaks about offering Fotheringham that reliable figure at the back, with him and Michal Helik having the potential to do that after a more solid couple of weeks.

Of course, it’s only one building block in a bigger picture, but Huddersfield cannot expect to get anywhere without a solid base, which Lees is key to.

