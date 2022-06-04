Tom Lees issues defiant Huddersfield Town message

Huddersfield Town’s Tom Lees is confident the team will be able to go again next season after their play-off final heartbreak, as he praised the togetherness within the squad.

The Terriers enjoyed a memorable campaign as they finished third under Carlos Corberan, but they controversially lost at Wembley to Nottingham Forest on a day when big decisions went against them.

That has left a bitter taste for many of the fans but Lees is already looking ahead to next season and he told the Yorkshire Post that he ‘definitely’ believes the team can be in the mix to go up again.

“Definitely. We have shown that this season and it is probably important we keep some as well. But Carlos has been fantastic. It speaks for itself, doesn’t it. He has spent nothing and it’s been free transfers and loans.

“I am sure at some point, we will look back and think we have done alright. It is rare to get a dressing room and squad like this and a group that is so close. We will see what happens.”

The verdict

This is the right attitude from Lees and whilst he will be hurting from the play-off final, the reality is that they have to move on and look ahead now.

Huddersfield defied the odds this season but they came third deservedly, so there’s no reason why they can’t be confident of doing the same again.

As the experienced defender makes reference to, there will be changes this summer, but the core group at the club will want to have another positive campaign.

