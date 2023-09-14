Highlights Tom Lees has been sidelined with injuries since the beginning of the season but recent signs suggest he's getting closer to a return.

Lees played his first minutes of the season in a Premier League Cup match, showing progress in his recovery.

Fellow teammate Matty Pearson is confident that Lees will bounce back and make a strong comeback for Huddersfield Town.

Tom Lees has been left watching on from the sidelines at the beginning of Huddersfield Town's 2023/24 Championship campaign. However, it seems that the experienced centre-half's return to the Terriers first team matchday squad has begun to edge nearer amid reports from local press.

Lees was a mainstay in Huddersfield's previous two campaigns, featuring 43 times and scoring three in Huddersfield's unexpected route to the Championship play-off final in his first season after joining from Sheffield Wednesday, before featuring in all-but three league outings in Town's turbulent but eventually successful survival escape under Neil Warnock, where he added another two to his goal tally in West Yorkshire.

He was one of three players alongside Jack Rudoni and fellow centre-half Michael Helik to play every minute under the 74-year-old boss following his arrival in mid-February.

However, he has been sidelined so far this campaign, but there have been recent positive signs for the 32-year-old.

Lees has been left on the Terriers' treatment table since the beginning of pre-season, having sustained a calf injury prior to Town's pre-season training camp in the South West, a staple piece of a Neil Warnock side's pre-season preparations. However, despite the early signs from scans looked positive that he would only miss the opening day defeat at Plymouth Argyle on August 5th, things haven't quite panned out as first imagined.

The Yorkshire Post reported after that defeat he was "making good progress" upon his return, but his luck remained out with a back injury resulting in further frustration for Lees.

However, the defender was able to get his first minutes of the season on September 13th, as Huddersfield Town B featured against Newcastle United in the side's opening Premier League Cup encounter at the John Smith's Stadium.

Lees was one of five over-age players from the club's first team squad selected by Jon Worthington, with the others being Chris Maxwell, Kyle Hudlin, Yuta Nayakama and Josh Austerfield.

The first game of the competition's group stage ended in a 1-1 draw between the two sides, with Lees playing a total of 46 minutes before being replaced by David Adewoju. It now remains to be seen what role Lees has to play as Huddersfield host Rotherham United in the Championship this Saturday.

What has been said about Tom Lees from his fellow teammates?

When fit, Lees has been part of a defensive unit alongside the aforementioned Helik and Matty Pearson, whose defensive displays in the second half of last season were a vital component to Town's survival.

Pearson found himself in a similar predicament to his team-mate this time last year, having been sidelined from July 2022 to January 2023 before making an impact, and he hopes Lees can follow suit as Huddersfield look to build on their first win of the season, a 2-1 success at West Bromwich Albion prior to the international break.

"It's roles reversed with Tom Lees. He's had a tough start this season and it was me last year and I ended up being out until January," Pearson told the Yorkshire Post.

"It's part and parcel of football and how you react and bounce back. Same with Tom, he will come back fighting fit and raring to go.

"It's part of the journey. You have just to get on with it, you can't sulk," the defender continued.

Will Tom Lees slot straight back into Neil Warnock's plans when fit?

Lees' importance to this Huddersfield side cannot be understated, and in a side which has conceded ten goals in its opening five games, it seems that Warnock would give him an immediate return to the matchday squad when fit.

The 46 minutes in midweek will definitely feel like the best sign of progress yet from his personal point of view, and you'd expect that his game time with the club's B team would only increase over the next few weeks before returning to regular Championship action.