Tom Lees delivers encouraging Huddersfield Town verdict

Tom Lees was delighted to make his debut for Huddersfield Town in their 1-0 win over Preston North End last night.

It wasn’t the ideal circumstances in which Lees made his debut, as he replaced defender Matty Pearson who was ruled out through illness. But he has so far enjoyed his time with the Terriers following his move on a free transfer, as he told The Yorkshire Post: “Behind the scenes, for the first week when I came in, it was a breath of fresh air for me.”

And he has so far been impressed with his new side and has quashed worries of a repeat of last season: “Fans and people at the club may have looked slightly worried at the league finish last season, but the set-up behind the scenes, what people don’t see, is brilliant and the manager is a big draw for me and also the dressing room and the characters.”

He was impressed with aspects of how his new side performed against Preston, but still felt there were areas they need to tackle: “One thing you can never throw at this team is that they don’t put the effort in. We did not have the quality we wanted (against Preston) and it was not as flowing as we wanted and we did not create enough chances.

“That is something we are going to have to work on, but you can see that every player put their body on the line to hold on at the end.”

The Verdict

Huddersfield will have their work cut out this season as they’re one of the favourites to struggle in the Championship. However, after a steady start under Corberan which has included a draw, defeat and a win, there are foundations to build on.

Adding the likes of Tom Lees into the side should go a long way to helping the Terriers avoid a relegation battle. With over 350 Championship appearances under his belt, Lees knows the league inside and out and only adds to the experience already recruited by Carlos Corberan.

