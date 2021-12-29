Tom Lawrence’s future, Rams eye 23-year-old: The latest Derby County transfer talking points

Derby have played some solid football this season despite their current off-field issues and their points deduction.

With the club not having any owners and being placed into administration, it means they may be unable to sign many players this campaign – and they could instead be set for an exodus of players to free up some funds.

Unless the Rams can find a buyer before the window opens its doors, then the only business they may see could come in trying to hold onto their best players and selling others that could bring in some money.

Derby have been linked with a few players themselves though but most of the transfer talking points come from potential exits – so here is the latest on Wayne Rooney’s side and their potential deals.

Derby one of several sides chasing Cameron Humphreys-Grant

Despite the financial position of Derby right now, it hasn’t stopped the Rams from being linked with one incoming in the winter window.

The player that has been linked with a move to Pride Park is Cameron Humphreys-Grant, who is currently plying his trade in Belgium for Zulte Waregem.

The Mail Online reports that Wayne Rooney is keen to bring the 23-year-old in and it could be a decent signing for the club if they can pull it off. There are several other Championship sides keen to sign him too that could perhaps appeal more to the player but Derby are at least in the hat as a potential suitor for him.

With Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies both playing regularly for the club despite their age, it means they could be more liable to suffer injuries. That means that they could certainly do with some extra faces in defence – and if they can bring in Humphreys-Grant, then it could be a shrewd move by the club.

If the funds are there and they can agree a deal before Cardiff or any of the other interested parties, then it could be a welcome boost to Wayne Rooney’s side.

Tom Lawrence a wanted man

There are a few players also linked with a move away from Pride Park in the winter transfer window too and one of the biggest and brightest names linked with a move out the exit door in the window is Tom Lawrence.

The player has been a creative spark with the side since he joined and this season he has managed five goals and three assists in 20 games for the club. He’s been one of their highest contributors in front of goal, so for him to leave halfway through the campaign would be a huge blow to the side.

However, the club may not have much choice. With the wages he commands and the fee he could potentially fetch, the side are in no position to turn down approaches from other teams for his services. The Mail Online reports that a deal could be done and there will be no shortage of suitors for him either.

Derby and Wayne Rooney will be hoping to hold onto him – but, if they can’t, then they should try and get as much as they can for him.