Tom Lawrence to Fulham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Despite being part of a struggling Derby County team this season, Tom Lawrence has had a fruitful season.

In 38 appearances for the Rams this season, Lawrence scored 11 times and contributed five assists too.

He is out of contract with Derby this season and since their relegation to League One it would not be a surprise to see the captain of the side depart the club.

What do we know so far?

The Daily Mail recently reported that Lawrence was attracting attention from a number of clubs.

Fulham, Burnley and Norwich are the latest teams to emerge with an interest but teams such as Bournemouth and Leeds United have also been named.

According to the Daily Mail’s report, things for the player will become clearer once teams have budgets in place for next season.

However, given the player is a free agent and therefore clubs that want him don’t have to negotiate with Derby, this will make Lawrence a more attractive prospect for teams.

Is it likely to happen?

It is likely we will see Lawrence move on from Derby this summer after five years at the club.

Since the club have been relegated, the 28-year-old will want to carry on playing at a higher level and at his age that’s a decision he has to make now rather than pondering over it for another season.

Fulham will probably be the offer that interests Lawrence the most as that is his opportunity to play in the Premier League next season, and he could prove to be the perfect tonic to Aleksander Mitrovic, with Lawrence able to consistently supply chances.

However, Fulham may choose to take more time looking at the market to see if there is a more proven attacker at a higher level available first.