Tom Lawrence shares update playing golf with Chris Kirchner amid failed Derby takeover

Derby County are still looking for a new owner after Chris Kirchner’s bid to buy the club fell apart, and he has been recently spotted playing golf with Tom Lawrence.

Lawrence is on the verge of leaving the club with his contract coming to an end at Pride Park but it looks as though he and Kirchner have struck up some kind of friendship during their time spent in each other’s company, with them out on the course over the weekend.

Both are keen golf fans, with Kirchner playing in the recent LIV Golf Series event in London, whilst Lawrence was invested in the US Open last night, voicing his support for eventual winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

Even so, it’s still a bit odd to see this post airing on Instagram, given what has happened with Derby’s ownership status in recent weeks:

The Verdict

Ultimately, if Lawrence is leaving the club in the next couple of weeks it’s not going to stop him having a game of golf with Kirchner if the two get on.

It appears as though other people will be in charge of Derby come the start of next season, and time will only tell as to who is going to be in that role with the Rams.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Derby County players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Richard Keogh? Blackpool Luton Town Peterborough United Sunderland