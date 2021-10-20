Tom Lawrence shares message as he reflects on Derby County’s draw with Luton Town

Derby County winger Tom Lawrence has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The Rams were forced to settle for a point in their clash with Luton Town yesterday at Pride Park as they missed out on the opportunity to get back to winning ways in the second-tier.

Lawrence was utilised as a striker in this particular clash by manager Wayne Rooney and went on to excel in this particular role.

The Wales international opened the scoring for Derby in the first-half of the clash before Luton levelled proceedings in the 48th minute.

Undeterred by this minor setback, the Rams regained the lead as Lawrence set up Jason Knight who fired past Hatters goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

Luton responded to Derby’s second goal by netting an equaliser in the 83rd minute as Elijah Adebayo headed home from close-range.

Currently bottom of the Championship, the Rams will be looking to close the gap between them and safety in their showdown with Coventry City on Saturday.

When you consider that the Sky Blues have yet to lose a league game at the Coventry Building Society Arena this season, Derby will know that they will have to be at their very best in this particular fixture.

Reflecting on his side’s 2-2 draw with Luton on Instagram, Lawrence has admitted that he believes that Derby deserved more from this game.

The winger posted: “Another performance that deserved more than the point, we keep working.”

The Verdict

Whilst Derby have managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship this season, they will need to pick up victories on a regular basis if they are to avoid relegation to League One.

Rooney will be hoping that Lawrence will be able to play a key role for the club as they look to achieve their goal of survival next year.

Particularly impressive against Luton, the winger managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.41 in this game as he provided two direct goal contributions.

By replicating this display in Saturday’s meeting with Coventry, Lawrence could potentially help Derby seal a positive result in this fixture.