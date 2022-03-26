Tom Lawrence sends passionate Derby County message ahead of run-in

Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence has revealed his pride at being part of the current group, as he insisted they haven’t given up on staying in the Championship.

This season has not been nice for anyone to do with Derby but the UNITY the whole of Derby has shown has been the proudest season I’ve had with the club, and to be in a position of still staying in this league is remarkable against all odds! The impossible is still on…BELIEVE 🖤 https://t.co/JwzOrwuIhf — Tom Lawrence (@TomLawrence99) March 26, 2022

The Rams’ issues this season have been well-documented, with the 21-point deduction leaving Wayne Rooney’s side bottom of the table and eight points from safety with seven fixtures left.

Therefore, they face a huge battle to remain in the second tier, but the fact Derby are in this position is incredible considering what they’ve had to deal with.

And, Lawrence, who has been the key man this season by scoring ten goals, explained on Twitter how the togetherness within the club has him believing they can achieve ‘impossible’.

“This season has not been nice for anyone to do with Derby but the UNITY the whole of Derby has shown has been the proudest season I’ve had with the club, and to be in a position of still staying in this league is remarkable against all odds! The impossible is still on…BELIEVE.”

Rooney’ men are back in action against Preston after the international break is over.

The verdict

This is a great message from Lawrence and he is right to be pleased with how the team have performed this season.

Given all Rooney had to deal with, most expected the Rams to go down before they were hit with a points deduction, so to be in this position having lost 21 points really remarkable, as the captain says.

Of course, they still have a lot of work to do to stay up but there is a real spirit among the group and Lawrence will hope to lead what would be a fantastic survival bid.

