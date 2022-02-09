Tom Lawrence sends message to Festy Ebosele after 19-year-old shines in Hull City victory

Tom Lawrence has sent Festy Ebosele a message of encouragement following the Irish international’s standout display last night.

Ebosele scored as Derby County ran out 3-1 victors against Hull City on Tuesday evening.

The 19-year old posted on Instagram a picture of himself celebrating the goal to mark the occasion.

This was Ebosele’s second Championship goal for the club, as he is in the midst of a breakthrough campaign for the club.

Club captain Lawrence responded to the post with words of encouragement for his teammate.

“Keep em coming,” wrote Lawrence on Instagram, see below.

The goal helped Derby move to within four points of safety as the side battles against relegation to League One.

The club received a 21-point deduction penalty as punishment for going into administration, but their recent results have put them in contention to remain in the division.

Up next for Wayne Rooney’s side is a trip to the Riverside, where the Rams will face Middlesbrough on February 12.

The Verdict

This has been a great campaign for Ebosele and last night’s goal was a fine reward for his fantastic performance.

At 19, this has been his first full season in the Championship as he helps the club fight against relegation.

The feeling is that this is just the beginning for such an exciting prospect, who may even play his way into an international callup this coming March.

Ebosele is yet another example of how the club have utilised young players in their attempts to remain competitive without the financial means to keep up with their rivals.