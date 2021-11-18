Tom Lawrence sends message to Derby fans amid recent club events

It has been a tough week for Derby County who have seen their survival hopes this season almost certainly eliminated.

The day was always expected to come but the EFL finally hit the Rams hard again with a further nine-point deduction for breaching Profit & Sustainability rules.

After receiving a 12-point hit in September for going into administration, it now leaves Wayne Rooney’s side on -3 points and stranded at the foot of the Championship despite performing relatively well this season with a thread-bare squad.

Quiz: Have Derby County ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Craven Cottage Yes No

It hasn’t put prospective new owner Chris Kirchner off with the American businessman still very keen to conclude a deal for the club and to bring them out of administration, although it’s now incredibly likely that Derby will be a League One club in 2022-23.

One player who is unlikely to be around after a report from the Daily Mail emerged this morning is captain Tom Lawrence, who is apparently earning £37,000 a week at Pride Park and the club are willing to let him leave on a free in January with his contract expiring in June.

Derby’s league rivals Swansea City, Bournemouth, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are all said to be interested in the 27-year-old but he has come out and sent a message to Derby fans – not surrounding the current rumours surrounding his future but urging them to stick by the club as they go through a tough period.

“They’re a massive help for us, I think they’ve shown that” Lawrence told the club’s media team about the fanbase.

“We’ve had Pride Park bouncing and away games they’re a massive help to us and I think going forward just stick by us and we’ll do everything we can on the pitch.

“If it doesn’t work out it doesn’t work out but we’ll put this club in a better place for the future.”

The Verdict

With the rumours surrounding Lawrence’s future emerging today, it’s quite telling that he’s come out and asked the fans for their backing going forward.

He was at his very best in the 2019-20 season for the club in terms of a goalscoring perspective but he’s dropped off since then and it would make financial sense for the club if his wages were off the bill for the rest of the season from January onwards.

Normally a club should always keep their most talented players and on his day Lawrence is certainly that but those days haven’t come about too often recently and with the club in the financial situation they are, it would be a noble thing to do if Lawrence were to depart and you’d imagine take a wage cut to move to another club.

No doubt though that Derby fans with the loyal fanbase they have will stick by the club and they will almost certainly embrace League One next season should they end up there.