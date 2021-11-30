Tom Lawrence sends honest Derby County message after dramatic QPR defeat

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence felt the Rams deserved a point against Queens Park Rangers last night, although he is already looking for the team to bounce back this weekend.

The attacking midfielder continued his fine excellent individual form with an emphatic early finish to give Wayne Rooney’s side the lead.

However, Chris Willock equalised before a stunning solo goal from Andre Gray in the 90th minute sealed the points for the R’s.

And, taking to Instagram, Lawrence gave his thoughts on the latest setback, as he admitted the team weren’t at their best.

“Not our best performance but thought a draw would of been a fair result. Dust ourselves down and look for a positive reaction against Bristol on Saturday.”

Rooney’s men are 19 points from safety after the massive points deduction they were hit with, although they have still performed well in recent weeks despite the off-field issues.

Lawrence’s effort last night means he has scored four goals and registered three assists in his last eight games ahead of the trip to Bristol City.

The verdict

Many will feel that Lawrence is slightly generous in his assessment that the team deserved a point, as Derby were second best for large spells last night.

But, the manner of the defeat will have hurt, and there were still positives for the team to take from the game, including the form of the skipper who has been excellent in the past month or so.

These defeats happen in football though, and, as Lawrence says, it’s about focusing on the next game though as the team look to get back to winning ways.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.