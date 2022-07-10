Tom Lawrence sends farewell message to Derby County supporters

Tom Lawrence completed a move to Rangers on Friday after an impressive 2021/22 as captain of Derby County.

The versatile forward displayed some crucial leadership qualities through tough times as the Rams put together a very strong campaign under Wayne Rooney.

The Welshman was out of contract this summer and it always appeared unlikely that a new deal would be negotiated, and especially so with the club dropping to League One.

In five seasons at Pride Park the 28-year-old chipped in with 37 goals in 184 appearances, and he was able to lead by example alongside a host of young players in keeping the supporters behind the team last term.

Lawrence took to Instagram to send a farewell message to the club.

He wrote: “@dcfcofficial Thank you for all the memories over the last 5 years there’s been highs and lows and throughout the support I’ve had from the club and the fans has been amazing.

“It’s good to see the club has got the stability it deserves and can now start to rebuild and get back to where it belongs as I’ll be watching closely from afar.

“Derby, thank you.”

Lawrence will be fondly remembered in the East Midlands and he could get the chance to strut his stuff on the European stage next season under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

The Verdict

With the long term future of the club secured by David Clowes, and the squad gradually becoming stronger ahead of the new campaign, Derby can reflect on an inspiring 2021/22 campaign in a positive light.

Lawrence took the armband with great authority over that period, and produced some individual performances that suggested he should have been competing towards the top of the division, buoyed by the ever-supportive home crowd.

With the likes of Festy Ebosele, Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange breaking into the first team to show what they can do in the final third, Lawrence was able to have a great influence on and off the pitch and deserves great credit for that.