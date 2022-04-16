Tom Lawrence reacts to Derby County footage from win over Fulham

Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence praised Nathan Byrne after his excellent flick helped set up the winner against Fulham last night.

Wayne Rooney’s side beat the league leaders, and kept alive their very faint hopes of survival, 2-1, thanks to a Luke Plange effort and an own goal by Tosin Adarabioyo.

Whilst the latter had an element of luck to the finish for the Rams, the build-up was quality, particularly Byrne’s skill to feed Lawrence who fired across goal.

The flick was picked up by the club on Twitter, and it drew a response from Lawrence on Twitter, who put the goat emoji and starstruck eyes to praise his teammate for the exceptional pre-assist.

The result leaves Derby nine points from safety, so they still need a miracle to remain in the Championship with four games to play, although Rooney’s side are not going to give up after the remarkable campaign they’ve had so far in defying the odds.

Lawrence and his teammates are back in action on Easter Monday when they take on Queens Park Rangers away from home.

The verdict

This really was an outstanding bit of play from Byrne and he will have been delighted that it played a part in what was the match-winning goal for the team.

Of course, it seems as though it will be too little too late in terms of helping Derby survive, but the spirit and togetherness that this group has is clear to see.

So, they will keep fighting until it’s mathematically impossible to survive, with Lawrence and Byrne sure to be key to Rooney as they look to get a result on Monday.

