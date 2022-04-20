Tom Lawrence pens message to Derby County supporters following club’s relegation

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence has taken to Instagram to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s relegation to League One.

The Rams were unable to achieve what would have been a miraculous survival in the Championship this season as Monday’s defeat to Queens Park Rangers coupled with Reading’s 4-4 draw with Swansea City confirmed that they will be participating in the third-tier next season

Lawrence was shown a second yellow card during the latter stages of this fixture and thus will miss Derby’s clash with Bristol City this weekend.

With the 28-year-old’s deal at Pride Park set to expire in June, it would be somewhat of a shock if he decides to stay as he has demonstrated throughout his time at the club that he is capable of delivering the goods in the Championship.

During the current campaign, Lawrence has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists for Derby in 36 league appearances.

Reflecting on his side’s relegation on Instagram, the Wales international has thanked the club’s fans for the support that they have shown this season.

Lawrence posted: “Yesterday [Monday] was a bittersweet day for us all, our fight to overcome the many obstacles placed in front of us to stay in the Championship came to an end but the feeling of pride remains as strong as ever.

“As I said speaking after the game in the media, I am proud of everyone connected to Derby County.

“As players, we’ve given everything and tried our best to make our supporters proud.

“We may have fallen short in this challenge, but it wasn’t for the lack of effort or determination to create a footballing miracle.

“Big thank you to all the supporters you’ve been immense all season and backed us from Day 1.”

The Verdict

It was always going to be an almighty task to overcome a 21 point deduction this season and thus Derby deserve a great deal of credit for the performances that have produced this season.

Despite the fact that the Rams’ squad is largely made up of players who were signed on free transfers and academy graduates, they have managed to defeat Fulham and AFC Bournemouth during the current term which is an incredibly impressive feat.

With the Rams set to play their football in the third-tier latest this year, it will be intriguing to see who Lawrence will join this summer if he does indeed leave upon the expiry of his contract.

Considering that he has provided 90 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career, he would unquestionably be an asset for any side who are competing in this division next season.