Tom Lawrence makes Derby County admission ahead of Coventry City game

Derby County’s Tom Lawrence has admitted the senior players, including himself, need to step up and deliver against Coventry City this weekend.

A 3-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers in the week has left the Rams six points from safety with just eight games to play, with survival now a tough ask despite the remarkable effort from Wayne Rooney’s side considering they have been deducted 21 points.

However, Derby haven’t given up just yet, and Lawrence told the club’s media that it’s important the group respond this weekend against the Sky Blues.

“It’s down to the senior players, myself especially, to read the situation and help the team. We need to make sure we do that from here on in.

“We know that every game we play is a big one and we need to start winning matches again. We’ve had a few setbacks throughout the season, so we need to bounce back on Saturday before the international break.”

Rooney’s men will take encouragement from the fact they have lost just three times at Pride Park this season in the league.

The verdict

This feels like a pivotal moment in Derby’s season as they’re at home and they really need to close the gap on Reading.

As Lawrence says, it will be a moment for the senior players to deliver and Rooney will be reliant on the skipper and the likes of Curtis Davies to help what is a young team on the whole.

But, Derby have shown this season that they can get results and they shouldn’t be written off just yet because they’re still capable of catching the Royals.

