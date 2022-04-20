Tom Lawrence from Derby to AFC Bournemouth: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Derby County now know their fate for next season, and that’s that they will be playing their football in Sky Bet League One.

The way this campaign has gone on off of the field, though, even being able to say that they will be playing football at all feels like an achievement, and Rams fans will be eager to see the rebuild process begin in earnest this summer.

That, though, could involve the exit of some senior players and Tom Lawrence, after having a strong individual campaign, could be one of the men to move on.

The attacking midfielder, as per Whoscored, has made 37 league appearances so far for the club this season and was very much leading the way for them in their fight for survival but, ultimately, things have come up short in the final weeks.

Now, then, he could be on the move this summer with several sides linked, including potentially Premier League-bound Bournemouth.

As per Alan Nixon, the Cherries remain keen on the player having already been linked with a move for him earlier on in the season.

Bournemouth are currently still on course to win promotion from the Championship into the Premier League, and Scott Parker will then be wanting to try and add to his squad to ensure they stay up.

He has several players in on loan that he may want to keep around, like Nat Phillips and Todd Cantwell, but ultimately adding to the squad on a permanent basis would make sense too.

And, in all truth, it is hard to see how Lawrence wouldn’t be tempted by a move to a potential Premier League side, for all the commitment he has shown at Derby.

Indeed, a Rams reset is likely and, as much as they’d like to keep Lawrence, you can see him being perhaps one of the first to move this summer.

Only die-hard Derby County supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 DID THE CLUB FINISH HIGHER OR LOWER THAN 14TH IN 2012/13? HIGHER LOWER