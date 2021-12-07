Tom Lawrence at Derby County amid transfer links: What are the latest developments?

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be intriguing to see whether Derby County are able to keep their best players at Pride Park.

One of the individuals who has been linked with a move away from the Rams in recent months is Tom Lawrence.

The Wales international’s current contract is set to expire next summer and he has yet to enter negotiations over a new deal due to the uncertainty surrounding Derby’s future.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest developments regarding Lawrence and a potential move away from the Rams…

A report from the Daily Mail last month suggested that Derby were willing to let Lawrence leave on a free transfer in January as they look to cut costs.

It is understood that the winger currently earns £37,000-per-week at Pride Park which is an unsustainable figure for the Rams who have yet to find a new owner and are still in administration.

Now, ahead of the Rams’ clash with Blackpool this weekend, Lawrence has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

As reported by Football League World yesterday, Watford, Norwich City and Burnley are all keeping tabs on the 27-year-old ahead of a potential swoop.

Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion are also believed to be keen to bolster their attacking options by making a move for Lawrence.

A stand-out performer for Derby in their recent fixtures, Lawrence has managed to score three goals and provide two assists in his last six appearances.

If the former Leicester City man does opt to call time on his stint with the Rams in January, the club may find it difficult to draft in a sufficient replacement as they are still under a transfer embargo and thus are unable to purchase players.