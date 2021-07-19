Tom Lawrence and Colin Kazim-Richards respond as Ravel Morrison makes Derby County post after Man United clash

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence and forward Colin Kazim-Richards have taken to Instagram to issue a response to Ravel Morrison’s post on his official account after the Rams’ friendly with Manchester United.

Morrison featured from the start for the Rams as his trial period with the club continued as he looks to impress Wayne Rooney enough to earn a potential deal at Pride Park.

The 28-year-old produced a number of quality moments during his appearance against Manchester United in the Rams’ latest pre-season friendly.

Following the game, Rooney indicated that he has been impressed with what Morrison has brought to the table at Derby since he arrived at the club on trial. He stated that the attacking midfielder has helped to improve the quality of the rest of the squad in training. That could suggest that he is keen to get the former Manchester United player signed up for next season.

Following the game against Manchester United, Morrison took to his personal Instagram account to post an image of himself in action for the Rams.

Both Lawrence and Kazim-Richards were quick to respond to the 28-year-old with the latter’s reply hinting that he is keen for the attacking midfielder to join Derby on a permanent basis.

The verdict

It is clear from Rooney’s comments and from the replies here from Lawrence and Kazim-Richards that there is a will from within the Rams’ squad that Morrison is offered a deal to remain with the club for next season.

The 28-year-old appears to have been conducting himself with real professionalism and in Derby’s predicament might be as good a signing as they can get.

Morrison is a player that has bags and bags of quality and is one of the most naturally gifted players that you will see.

However, his attitude has always held him back from being able to become anywhere near the quality of player that he should have been. Despite that, various managers and clubs have seen it fit to gamble on him in the past.

Rooney might well feel that he needs to take such a gamble this summer because there is little else he can do to strengthen his squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

However, given his relationship with the attacking midfielder from their days together at Man United, he might be the ideal coach to get the best from him on the field.